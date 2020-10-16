Women’s March events to be held across the country Saturday to protest Supreme Court nomination

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the group behind the Women’s March has called on members to organize similar events across the country Saturday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, socially distant events will be held across the country “to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat,” the organization said in its website.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg died last month . Despite several Republicans previously saying they would not replace a Supreme Court judge during a presidential election year, and Ginburg’s dying wish to be replaced after a new president was elected, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who went through several days of confirmation hearings and questioning.

Rallies and marches, both in-person and virtual, will take place Saturday across the country.

Several events in the tri-state area include:

Women’s March NYC: Washington Square Park at 11 a.m. Click here to RSVP.

Women’s Rally for RBG: New York Stock Exchange at 11 a.m. Click here to RSVP.

RBG’s Legacy March: Grand Army Plaza in front of the Brooklyn Public Library beginning 11 a.m. Click here to RSVP.

Imogen Foundation – We March for Women: Zoom event beginning at 10:30 a.m. Click here to RSVP.

SIWWM March for Breonna Taylor: Snug Harbor to Tompkinsville Park at 10 a.m. Click here to RSVP.

RBG’s Legacy Rally: duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield, NJ at 2 p.m. Click here to RSVP.

Sussex County NJ Women’s March to Save Democracy: Newton Green at 12 p.m. Click here to RSVP.

For a full list of events, click here.

