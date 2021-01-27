Woman sells Bernie doll for over $20K, donates to charity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bernie Sanders went from becoming a hit meme to a nearly $20,000-crochet doll in less than a week.

After the Vermont senator went viral on social media for his simple Inauguration Day fashion choices of quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive-green coat, Tobey King in Texas got to crocheting.

She turned the sensational image that trended for days on social media into a 9-inch crochet doll.

It sold for $20,300 on an eBay auction.

The 46-year-old King said she will donate to Meals on Wheels America.

Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the image on them and donated the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.