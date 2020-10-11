Woman goes into labor, gives birth in the middle of taking the bar exam

Brianna Hill went into labor and gave birth in the middle of taking her bar exam.

CHICAGO — Talk about a high achiever! An Illinois woman gave birth in the middle of her bar exam.

Loyola University School of Law Graduate Brianna Hill told CNN the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her bar exam date closer to her due date.

The virtual test has four 90-minute sections that students take over two days.

After the first part, Hill said her water broke.

Her midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, so Hill finished the second part of the test.

That night, she delivered a baby boy.

The next day, she finished her bar exam from the hospital.

Hill has not received her bar exam results, but she already has a job lined up.