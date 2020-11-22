Woman, 3 children dead in Virginia murder-suicide: police

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

MARION, Va. — A woman and three young children in Virginia are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia’s southwest.

Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died.

An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” authorities said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and there are no other suspects.

Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.