With 60 days to go until Election Day, a look at the state of the presidential race

NEW YORK — Kenosha, “law and order,” new polling and military veterans.

These are the issues that dominated the first week where both candidates for president began campaigning across the country.

Both Republican nominee President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden almost seem to be campaigning in two different universes.

President Trump is trying to make “law and order” the center piece of the campaign and is doing everything he can to brush off the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice. Those are the issues former VP Biden is putting front and center.

The week began with President Trump touring Kenosha, Wisconsin, where last week police repeatedly shot Jacob Blake in the back as he moved away from them during an arrest.

However, the president was not focused on racial justice or protesting, but rather some of the rioting that followed. He met with business owners who had shops burned. Later he met with police officers.

“We’re going to make a contribution to your law, and to law and order,” Trump told the officers.”Some people think those are terrible words: law and order, and they’re not terrible at all.”

The president’s focus on law and order seemed to pressured former Biden into reacting first with a speech in Pittsburgh where he laid the current disorder and safety concerns at the feet of the President.

He asked at one point: “Do you really feel safer under Donald Trump?”

Biden’s own trip to Kenosha featured a meeting with community members including the Blake family.

“I think we have an enormous opportunity now that the screen, the curtain, has been pulled back,” Biden said.

PIX11 News asked Democratic strategist Basil Smikle if Biden risks seeming too reactionary this week.

“We’ve done well at the why should we fire Donald Trump,” Smikle said. “We need to do better at why we should hire Joe Biden. I think that is the messaging we are going to hear form the Biden campaign going forward.”

Polling following the conventions has shown the race tightening slightly, which was expected. But nationally Biden holds an average lead of 7%, depending on the poll.

Polling also shows the president’s law and order messaging against the backdrop of a pandemic might now be impacting as many voters as he would like in swing states. Fresh polling from Fox News shows Biden solidly ahead by 8 points in Wisconsin — and maintaining his steady 3-4 point leads in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Despite relatively positive jobs numbers Friday, the conversation on the campaign trail quickly became dominated by a report in the Atlantic that claims President Trump called military veterans “losers” and “suckers.”

“It these statements are true, the President should humbly apologize to every gold star mother and father and blue star family,” Biden said. “Who the heck does he think he is?”

Trump attacked the sourcing of the story.

“It was a totally fake story, that was confirmed by many people,” Trump said. “It was a terrible thing and I’ve done more for the military than almost anyone else.”

Friday also marked the first distributing of absentee ballots in the key state North Carolina. This week President Trump made controversial comments where he appeared to be encouraging people to vote twice, once by mail and then again at a polling place.