Wisconsin teen charged with fatally shooting newborn daughter in woods

MONROE, Wis. — Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy has admitted to fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin.

Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He’s being held on $1 million bail following a hearing this week in Green County Circuit Court.

A criminal complaint says the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.

The complaint says Kruckenburg-Anderson’s girlfriend had given birth to the child in a bathtub at her home.

His public defender didn’t immediately return a call from the Associated Press seeking comment.

