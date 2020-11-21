Wisconsin mall shooting: 8 injured; police search for suspect

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mall Incident Wisconsin

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a suburban Milwaukee mall on Friday, leaving seven adults and a teenager injured.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. attack.

He said the extent of the eight victims’ injuries was unknown, but all were alive.

The shooter was “no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived, Weber said.

Based on statements from witnesses, Weber said police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify him.

