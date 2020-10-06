White male professor accused of posing as immigrant woman on Twitter

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DURHAM, N.H. — A white University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has been accused of posing as an immigrant woman of color on social media.

The teacher is accused of using the fake Twitter account to make racist and sexist comments and attack users who supported racial justice and other progressive causes.

The university has not named the professor whom it said was being investigated related to allegations on social media.

A spokesperson said Friday that the person “is on leave and not in the classroom.”

Several people who have reviewed the account before it was taken down last week said it routinely posted racist, sexist and transphobic comments and images.