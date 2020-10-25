White House Halloween event tweaked for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Oct. 28, 2019.

WASHINGTON — Ghosts and goblins will trick or treat during a White House Halloween event Sunday that will include coronavirus precautions.

The celebration is open to front-line workers, military families and others.

President Donald Trump and the first lady both recently recovered from COVID-19. They will welcome guests during the four-hour event.

Guests older than 2 must wear face coverings. White House personnel will also wear masks while those handing out candy will also wear gloves.

Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.

