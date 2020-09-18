What you need to know about National Black Voter Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The inaugural National Black Voter Day comes at a crossroads in American history.

There has been a massive push from racial justice, especially police reform, against the backdrop of a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted more black and brown voters.

National Black Voter Day is a series of events and efforts being organized by BET, the National Urban League and other civil rights groups. The goals are voter registration, educating people on a sometimes confusing voting process and helping voters create a voting plan.

The first digital event was hosted by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell. They talked about some of the historic challenges to voting Black people face, but also encourage people not to be discouraged.

“What we really have to be careful right now is of the suppression of peoples’ hope,” Sorrell said.

Many organizations are involved in this Black voter mobilization effort including Black Voter Matter who we caught up with last week.

This inaugural effort might be most crucial to the Biden campaign.

Black voters reversed the fortunes of the former Vice President during the primary beginning with a win in South Carolina.

In addition to naming Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants as his running mate, Biden has pledged to put a black woman on the Supreme Court.

Black voter turnout fell in 2016 and President Trump has tried to make inroads with the Black community, though he has often been accused of insinuative or even racist comments. Trump often cites a record low African American unemployment rate before the pandemic hit and featured several African American speakers and at the Republican convention.

However, National Black Voter Day is less about the candidates and more about the voters.

“I wish as much attention was placed on Black issues as there are on Black votes,” a panelist said at one point.

National Black Voter Day coincides with the first day of early voting in four states, including Minnesota. It is a crucial state won only narrowly by Hillary Clinton in 2016, and coveted by President Trump this time around.

