What a 9/11-style commission for Capitol insurrection might look like

There’s a growing call for a 9/11-style commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The 9/11 Commission, which completed its work nearly three years after the attack, produced a report that was generally praised, but not without controversy. There are serous questions about if the 9/11 Commission model would work to investigate the domestic political violence of one month ago.

The 9/11 Commission was launched in the spirit of bipartisanship by Congress as an independent investigative body more than a year after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean, a Republican, was the 9/11 Commission chairman.

“The 41 recommendations we made were a basis for the whole redrafting of national security in this county,” Kean told PBS Monday. “We still have not had another attack comparable to 9/11, so we kept the people safer.”

The recommendations contained within the 9/11 Commission Report were impactful, but the work to get there was at times turbulent. Kean and Democratic Vice Chair of the Commission, former Congressman Lee Hamilton, wrote in a book of their own published shortly after the report they were “setup to fail.”

Kean and Hamilton admitted they had to overcome obstruction by the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration, and they faced the dual challenges of not enough funding and a condensed timeline. Former President George W. Bush and Dick Cheney only gave private, unrecorded testimony, and their administration was worried about political blowback from the report.

Still, bipartisan support is building toward another historic commission to investigate the insurrection. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her intent to set one up in a letter to lawmakers and many Senate Republicans agree.

It is unclear to what ,if any extent, former President Donald Trump and those closest to him would cooperate with any investigation, even an independent, bipartisan one. A report ordered now would likely become public just in time for the 2022 Midterm Elections— turning it into a political football.

Kean told PBS he is hopeful a commission on the Capitol riot would still be helpful if done the right way.

“It does depend on the commissioners,” he said “The people they’re appointing, the people in the Congress have to make sure these are people with no ambitions, not overly partisan, can reach across the aisle.”

There is already an interim review into the events of Jan. 6 being led by retired Lt. General Russel Honore. His focus is on safety of the Capitol and lawmakers. Congressional hearings are also in the works.

