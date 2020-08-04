Voters talk issues and what’s important to them ahead of November election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York — PIX11’s Marysol Castro been checking in with viewers in the Tri-state area about the issues they’re considering as the head to the polls in November.

While all the voters mention similar topics like the economy, healthcare, and accountability, one over-arching issue is plain and simple: just vote.

If you’re interested in being on our next voter panel segment, you can email us at: votervoices@pix11.com

