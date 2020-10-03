Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive tests raise questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Utah Sen. Mike Lee both said Friday that they had tested positive for the virus.

Both attended a ceremony for Barrett at the White House on Sept. 25 with President Donald Trump, who announced Friday that he had tested positive and was later hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared the confirmation process was going “full steam ahead.”

