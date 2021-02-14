Video: Tekashi 6ix9ine, Meek Mill get into screaming match

Eapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, appears in court. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill nearly got into a fist fight early Sunday morning, video of the encounter shows.

The argument, which involved security personnel standing in front of a screaming 6ix9ine, took place outside of a club in Atlanta, according to TMZ and multiple published reports.

Warning: The tweet below contains language that some may find offensive.

#6ix9ine and #meekmill almost got into a fight outside the club. Meek says he spit on him and that 6ix9ine was waiting for him outside 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/MHDs4O5w5b — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 14, 2021

Meek Mill addressed the fight on Twitter Sunday, claiming 6ix9ine waited outside of the club and then rushed at him with his phone already recording.

“We did not run into [each other.] I was getting in my car he just popped out,” the rapper tweeted.

According to TMZ, the rappers have a “long-standing beef” related to 6ix9ine’s cooperation with the FBI’s investigation into the Nine Trey Bloods street gang.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, completed a two-year sentence last year after testifying against members of the gang.

Without cooperation, he could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

The Brooklyn rapper was released from prison in April 2020 to serve the last four months of his sentence at an undisclosed location because his asthma put him in danger of the coronavirus.

