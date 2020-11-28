Video of police beating Black man ‘shame us,’ French president says

Music producer Michel Zecler, left, is pictured on his way to the Inspectorate General of the National Police in Paris on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Zecler, right, is pictured on Nov. 21, 2020, with injuries from the incident with Paris police.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says video showing police officers beating up a Black man “shame us.”

Macron also condemned violence both by and against the police. He asked the government to quickly come up with proposals “to reaffirm the link of confidence that should naturally exist between the French and those who protect them” and to better fight discrimination.

Macron’s remarks, made on Facebook Friday, were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police was spotlighted in two recent incidents.

Video surfaced Thursday showing the beating of music producer Michel Zecler days earlier. The video showed officers using a truncheon and tear gas against him with no apparent reason.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the officers involved in the case suspended. Zecler has said he is seeking justice.

That video followed the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video.

The incidents come as Macron’s government pushes a new bill that restricts the ability to film police. The bill has prompted protests from civil liberties groups and journalists concerned that it would allow police abuse to go undiscovered and unpunished.

