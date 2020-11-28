Video of police beating Black man ‘shame us,’ French president says

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
paris police beat black man

Music producer Michel Zecler, left, is pictured on his way to the Inspectorate General of the National Police in Paris on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Zecler, right, is pictured on Nov. 21, 2020, with injuries from the incident with Paris police.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says video showing police officers beating up a Black man “shame us.”

Macron also condemned violence both by and against the police. He asked the government to quickly come up with proposals “to reaffirm the link of confidence that should naturally exist between the French and those who protect them” and to better fight discrimination.

Macron’s remarks, made on Facebook Friday, were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police was spotlighted in two recent incidents.

Video surfaced Thursday showing the beating of music producer Michel Zecler days earlier. The video showed officers using a truncheon and tear gas against him with no apparent reason.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the officers involved in the case suspended. Zecler has said he is seeking justice.

That video followed the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video.

The incidents come as Macron’s government pushes a new bill that restricts the ability to film police. The bill has prompted protests from civil liberties groups and journalists concerned that it would allow police abuse to go undiscovered and unpunished.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit Freeform series, stand-up comedy

'Real World' reunited: Kevin Powell talks new Paramount+ series

Jon Batiste talks new album, Golden Globe win

Watch with Dan: March docs include 'The Speed Cubers,' 'The Social Dilemma,' and 'Long Shot'

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ