Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude, on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. Video of Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, by the man’s family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Video of a Black man who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death.

Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester.

Police body-camera video of the arrest was only released Wednesday.

The city halted its investigation into Prude’s death when state Attorney General Letitia James office began its own investigation in April.

James said Wednesday that investigation is continuing.

“The death of Daniel Prude was a tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to his family,” James said in a statement. “I share the community’s concerns about ensuring a fair and independent investigation into his death and support their right to protest. As with every investigation, we will follow the facts of this case and ensure a complete and thorough examination of all relevant parties.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the attorney general has been working on the case for months now.

“I did an executive order that allows the attorney general to investigate an unarmed person that died in police custody. That is ongoing, she’s been doing the investigation since July but I don’t want to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

