Video: Group rescues 4 children, dad from flood waters in Pennsylvania

A group of good Samaritans in Pennsylvania saved a family this week after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters.

As Tropical Storm Isaias roared across the state on Tuesday, the Doe Run Stream in Chester County swelled into a raging river.

Dan DiGregorio said he and another man were standing on higher ground when a vehicle tried to cross the flood waters.

“We see this car about 300 yards away decide to come towards us and we are both like ‘woah no no no,’” DiGregorio said.

The car was swept out of sight.

Two more vehicles pulled up nearby but no one in the group had cell phone service to call for help.

Then, a West Marlborough Township worker driving a backhoe happened upon the scene. DiGregorio said it was “like a miracle.”

The four good Samaritans jumped into the front bucket. Riding on the front of the backhoe, the group of strangers headed for the swept-away vehicle.

“This was one of the scariest moments of my life,” DiGregorio said.

The group located the vehicle and a panic-stricken father holding onto a young child. Three more children were still in the vehicle.

The man handed off the child to the rescuers while two of the other children scramble onto the roof of the vehicle. But the last child slipped.

“I can still see the fear of this kid looking at me,” DiGregorio said.

Forming a human chain, the rescuers pulled the boy into the bucket of the backhoe.

The rest of the family was rescued and ushered back to safety.

“I hope one day I will get to remeet that family and make sure they are OK.” DiGregorio said.

