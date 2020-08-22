USPS delays ‘far worse’ than acknowledged, Rep. Maloney says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the House of Representatives prepares a Saturday vote on legislation to reverse recent changes in postal operations and send emergency funds to help the agency before the November election, the chair of the House Oversight Committee says that things are worse than previously thought.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens in the house, released new internal USPS documents with a warning for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about steep declines and increasing delays nationwide over the last two months.

DeJoy testified before Congress Friday, where he said that the USPS has attempted to cut out extra trips by mail carriers, which employees have said have led to significant delays in mail delivery.

The documents released by Maloney show a 7 to 9% decline in mail delivery going back to July. including in First-Class, Marketing, Periodicals, and Priority Mail. DeJoy, a donor to President Trump and the first postmaster general to not be a career postal worker, took over USPS in June.

“After being confronted on Friday with first-hand reports of delays across the country, the Postmaster General finally acknowledged a ‘dip’ in service, but he has never publicly disclosed the full extent of the alarming nationwide delays caused by his actions and described in these new documents,” said Maloney. “To those who still claim there are ‘no delays’ and that these reports are just ‘conspiracy theories,’ I hope this new data causes them to re-think their position and support our urgent legislation today. We have all seen the headlines from every corner of our country, we have read the stories and seen pictures, we have heard directly from our constituents, and these new documents show that the delays are far worse than we were told.”

Maloney is referencing a letter House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise sent to Maloney and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arguing that nationwide reports of delays are nothing but “conspiracy theories” being “manufactured” by Democrats to “undermine President Trump” and support “an unnecessary bailout plan.”

Funding for the USPS has become a hotbed of controversy due to the possibility of increased mail-in voting in November due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump and other Republican leaders have argued that mail-in voting leads to cases of fraud.