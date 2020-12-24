US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Santa Tracking

This Dec. 24, 2019 photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows members of NORAD tracking Santa team at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. This is the 65th year for the U.S.-Canadian operation that has tracked the jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base asking to speak to Santa. (Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris/NORAD via AP)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command used to monitor for signs of a nuclear attack, but this year, the command is making sure the coronavirus won’t sideline the fabled Santa Claus from delivering gifts around the world.

This is the 65th year for the U.S.-Canadian operation that has tracked the jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base asking to speak to Santa.

Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said he’s confident that Santa Claus knows how to stay safe. He said even a pandemic won’t disrupt Santa’s schedule.

VanHerck said he hopes that tracking Santa will bring happiness to families during an unprecedented holiday season.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

Alleged Midtown attacker is a murder parolee, officials say

COVID-19 numbers rising again in New Jersey

Witness breaks down at day 3 of Chauvin trial

New Yorkers see Biden infrastructure bill as chance to improve transit

EMS recognize biker who gave back during the pandemic’s darkest days

Rats take over laundry room and lobby in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA seniors building