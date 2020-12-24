US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus

This Dec. 24, 2019 photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows members of NORAD tracking Santa team at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. This is the 65th year for the U.S.-Canadian operation that has tracked the jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base asking to speak to Santa. (Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris/NORAD via AP)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command used to monitor for signs of a nuclear attack, but this year, the command is making sure the coronavirus won’t sideline the fabled Santa Claus from delivering gifts around the world.

This is the 65th year for the U.S.-Canadian operation that has tracked the jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base asking to speak to Santa.

Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said he’s confident that Santa Claus knows how to stay safe. He said even a pandemic won’t disrupt Santa’s schedule.

VanHerck said he hopes that tracking Santa will bring happiness to families during an unprecedented holiday season.

