US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago struck down a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use food stamps or other public benefits.

In a decision Monday that applies nationwide, the judge said the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, among other things. It’s the latest turn in a complex legal battle over the rule that had taken effect recently after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a hold on the policy.

A lawsuit in Chicago had been filed by immigrant rights advocates and Cook County.

A U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services spokesman said the agency would comply with the ruling.

