US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2

FILE – In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 1998 file photo, Israeli soldiers bring in heavy lifting equipment to the wreckage of the Ufundi House, adjacent to the U.S. embassy in Nairobi. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim, File)

WASHINGTON — The United States and Israel tracked and killed a senior al-Qaida operative in Iran earlier this year, in a bold intelligence operation that came as the Trump administration was ramping up pressure on Tehran.

Four current and former U.S. officials said the operative, Abu Mohammed al-Masri, al-Qaida’s No. 2, was killed by assassins in the Iranian capital in August.

Two of the officials said Israeli agents carried out the operation.

Two others said Israel had been involved in surveillance but could not say definitively who pulled the trigger when al-Masri was gunned down in a Tehran alley on Aug. 7, the anniversary of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

