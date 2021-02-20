US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Friedrich Karl Berger nazi deported to germany

Friedrich Karl Berger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was deported from the United States to his native Germany where he was being held by police for questioning, authorities said Saturday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement that Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was sent back to Germany for serving as a guard of a Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

German authorities confirmed Berger arrived Saturday at Frankfurt and was handed over to Hesse state investigators for questioning.

Berger had lived in the U.S. since 1959.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss