UPS looks to hire 4,000 workers in NJ, NY for holiday season

A United Parcel Service logo is displayed on a delivery truck on Oct. 24, 2014. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — THe United Parcel Service (UPS) is looking to hire thousands of new employees nationwide for the holiday season, with at least 4,000 seasonal workers for New Jersey and New York.

On Oct. 30, UPS is holding its annual one-day “UPS Brown Friday” hiring blitz, with nearly 250 hiring fairs across the country.

Positions in New Jersey and New York include driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

Events will be held virtually and in-person.

Applicants attending virtual events will check into a virtual lobby and participate in online interviews while those attending in-person events must follow strict safety protocols, including wearing face coverings and social distancing.

The company hopes to hire at least 50,000 seasonal employees nationwide.

UPS also noted seasonal positions are a “foot in the door” for a full-time position.

Local UPS Brown Friday hiring fairs will take place at the following locations on Friday, October 30:



Parsippany, NJ (Virtual)

Middlesex, NJ (Virtual)

Lawnside, NJ (In-person at 301 East Oak Avenue, Lawnside, NJ 08045)

Two additional in-person hiring fairs will be held at the Lawnside, NJ location on:



Thursday, October 29 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To access the virtual hiring fair, click here.

For more information on UPS hiring fairs, click here.

