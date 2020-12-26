‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
shipping delays usps christmas

A U.S. postal worker delivers packages, boxes and letters in Chicago on Dec. 22, 2020.

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn’t arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead.

The U.S. Postal Service says it’s facing “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

A 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had to tell his father that an online order he placed Nov. 30 for a collector’s model diecast of a NASCAR racing car would have to wait.

An Ann Arbor, Michigan, woman who ordered Christmas ornaments online Nov. 17 found out it wasn’t enough time.

