U.S. TikTok executive says company is ‘here for the long run’

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — TikTok released a video Saturday letting its users in the United States know that the company is “here for the long run.”

The video message from the company’s U.S. general manager comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s threat to ban TikTok.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day, bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” general manager Vanessa Pappas said in the video posted to TikTok’s Twitter page on Saturday.

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020

Pappas also highlighted the company’s 1,500 U.S. employees and an additional 10,000 jobs the company is projected to bring to the country over the next three years.

“We’re here for the long run,” she added.

Trump on Friday said he would take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app amid concerns over censorship and national security because of the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.

The president’s comments aboard Air Force One came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok. There were also reports that Microsoft is in talks to buy the app.

TikTok said on Friday it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

