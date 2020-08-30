U.S. House to vote on removing cannabis from controlled substances list

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House is expected to vote this week on a bill that would bring sweeping reform to the nation’s drug policy, by removing marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.

Democratic leadership in the House is preparing for the vote on the bill, called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019. The US House Judiciary Committee approved the measure last November.

If made into law, the measure would open up business opportunities for legal marijuana nationwide.

Still, many steps need to be taken to put the bill into law. If the measure passes the House, it could stall in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Utah has worked on its medical marijuana program in the state since voters approved a proposition in 2018. Since its inception, the program has hit a few roadblocks, including issues registering.