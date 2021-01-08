Trump kicked off Twitter: @realDonaldTrump account permanently suspended, company says

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s infamous Twitter account has been permanently suspended, the company announced Friday.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a blog post.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

The president tried to post using the @POTUS account, which is the official government account for the U.S. president. Those tweets were almost immediately removed.

In them, the president said Twitter had conspired with the left to ban free speech, and he may create his own platform with a “big announcement soon.”

Twitter said part of the reasoning for suspending the president’s account were “plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

The president has used Twitter for more than a decade as his loudest microphone, announcing personnel changes, policy actions and responses to domestic and international news and events.

But more importantly, it has been used as an extension of his unprecedented style of governing and his unapologetic personality. Twitter has been the source of many of his feuds and was partly responsible for his rise in political popularity as his campaign grew. It was often used to air dirty laundry, tear down anyone in his political path and insult personal enemies old and new; that did not change during his time in office.

Twitter had been under pressure to take action against Trump’s tweets — which have violated the company’s terms of use numerous times — most recently following Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection.

Trump was suspended following his defense of violent rioters Wednesday at the Capitol Building. He posted a video calling them “special” people and saying he loved them. His account was restored after 12 hours — but permanently suspended Friday.

The decision by Twitter had created rumblings that the move by Twitter will be beneficial for apps like Parler — which is known for as a space championed by Trump supporters. But Google has removed Parler from its Google Play store until it addresses moderation policies. In the meantime, it’s an “ongoing and urgent public safety threat.”

Apple also reportedly threatened to remove the app from its App Store unless it changes its content moderation policies, too.

The president’s time in office ends Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.