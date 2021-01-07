Trump says ‘tempers must be cooled’ in return to Twitter, hints at voter fraud but promises smooth transition

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 7, 2020.

In a return to Twitter some 30 hours after a violent mob overran and occupied the nation’s Capitol, President Donald Trump released a pre-recorded video calling for a restoration of peace in Washington and vowing a smooth and peaceful transition of power.

In the video, Trump also hinted at voter fraud in the 2020 election and falsely claimed he immediately deployed federal forces to quell violence Wednesday; the National Guard and other federal law enforcement agents were officially deployed hours after it was clear Capitol Police were in need of assistance.

He concluded the video by saying the “journey” for him and his supporters is just beginning.

In a video message Wednesday, he urged supporters to “go home,” but he also kept up false attacks about the presidential election.

“We love you. You’re very special,” he said of those that rioted at the Capitol building.

He followed with a tweet about the events of the day.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” he tweeted. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”