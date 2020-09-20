Trump promises to nominate woman to Supreme Court — and soon

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “Fill that seat!” Saturday during his first rally since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Appearing in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump promised to fill that seat with a woman and to nominate her in the coming week.

Democrats are bitterly criticizing the effort to replace Ginsburg just weeks before the election when Republican senators refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee after the death of Antonin Scalia in early 2016.

At least one Republican senator, Maine’s Susan Collins, said she believes the winner of the upcoming election should choose Ginsburg’s replacement.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day