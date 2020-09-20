Trump promises to nominate woman to Supreme Court — and soon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “Fill that seat!” Saturday during his first rally since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Appearing in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump promised to fill that seat with a woman and to nominate her in the coming week.

Democrats are bitterly criticizing the effort to replace Ginsburg just weeks before the election when Republican senators refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee after the death of Antonin Scalia in early 2016.

At least one Republican senator, Maine’s Susan Collins, said she believes the winner of the upcoming election should choose Ginsburg’s replacement.