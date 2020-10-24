Trump Jr. for president? Banner on Instagram ‘will make the lib heads explode’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on Instagram Saturday that may have Democrats seeing red.

The photo shows President Donald Trump’s son posing with a banner that reads “Don Jr. 2024” — the next presidential election year.

The caption, however, tells a slightly different story.

“Hahahahaha. Oh boy. This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction. This will make the lib heads explode ?. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!” he wrote.

Trump is heading into the final days of his re-election campaign. The president voted early and in person on Saturday at a polling site in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago estate and club.

