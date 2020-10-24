Trump Jr. for president? Banner on Instagram ‘will make the lib heads explode’

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on Instagram Saturday that may have Democrats seeing red.
The photo shows President Donald Trump’s son posing with a banner that reads “Don Jr. 2024” — the next presidential election year.
The caption, however, tells a slightly different story.
“Hahahahaha. Oh boy. This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction. This will make the lib heads explode ?. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!” he wrote.
Trump is heading into the final days of his re-election campaign. The president voted early and in person on Saturday at a polling site in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago estate and club.