Trump demands $2,000 stimulus checks ‘unless Republicans have a death wish’

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump demanded the Senate approve legislation giving most Americans $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks, “unless Republicans have a death wish.”

The president’s tweet on Tuesday came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring Trump’s request for bigger $2,000 coronavirus relief checks up for a vote.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Senate to follow the House, which voted overwhelmingly on Monday to meet the president’s demand to increase the checks from $600 as the pandemic worsens.

A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia, have said they will support the larger amount. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they are also wary of bucking Trump.

The outcome is highly uncertain heading into the rare holiday-week session.

“There’s one question left today: Do Senate Republicans join with the rest of America in supporting $2,000 checks?” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he made a motion to vote.

McConnell, who has said little publicly on Trump’s request, objected but gave almost no indication of his plans ahead.

“The Senate will begin a process,” the GOP leader said. He said he plans to bring the $2,000 checks and other remaining issues “into focus.”

The showdown has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office for the new year. It’s preventing action on another priority — overturning Trump’s veto on a sweeping defense bill that has been approved every year for 60 years.

The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act affirms a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, improvements for military housing and more.

The House voted to override Trump’s veto on Monday.

Liberal senators led by Bernie Sanders ,of Vermont, who support the relief aid are blocking action on the defense bill until a vote can be taken on the $2,000 stimulus checks.

“The working class of this country today faces more economic desperation than at any time since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” Sanders said as he also tried to force a vote on the relief checks. “Working families need help now.”

But McConnell objected a second time.