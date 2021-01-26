Former Trump attorney Dershowitz blasts constitutional law colleagues who support impeachment trial

Haravard law professor Alan Dershowitz speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

NEW YORK — Widely known Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz defended former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Now, in an email exchange with PIX11, Dershowitz lashed out at a group of 170 constitutional scholars who released a letter supporting the second impeachment trial after some critics said the proceeding would be unconstitutional.

Those scholars include several other prominent Harvard constitutional authorities, including Laurence Tribe and Charles Fried.

But Dershowitz said he thinks their expressed legal view is really an expression of their anti-Trump political opinion and not honest legal analysis.

“Most of those who signed would have signed the exact opposite petition if the shoe were on the other foot: if Bill Clinton had resigned and then (been) impeached,” Dershowitz wrote in his email. “This not a scholarly assessment; it is a partisan conclusion covered with the veneer of result-oriented pseudo scholarship.”

When asked if he has had discussions with Trump about defending the former president again, Dershowitz did not respond.

PIX11 also reached out to attorney Butch Bowers, who will be part of the Trump defense team. Bowers, who is based in Columbia, SC, did not respond to our inquiry.