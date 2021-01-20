Trump pardons 73, commutes sentences of 70 before leaving office

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before leaving the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington, to visit the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued clemency for 143 individuals in one of the final acts of his presidency, according to a White House statement.

The list of names — which was expected to be released Tuesday — was revealed in a press release overnight Wednesday, just hours before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On the list: former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and former Republican National Committee executive Elliott Briody.

But even more notably, there were many names not on the list, including those of his children or son-in-law, staunch supporter Rudy Giuliani, or Trump himself.

Other names not on the list that had been rumored possibilities include “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Pardons and commutations have become common final acts for outgoing presidents.

Read the full list here.

This is a developing story.