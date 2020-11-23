Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys

National News

by: Associated Press

Gifts

Christmas gift boxes in front of wooden wall with copy space

A toy safety advocacy group has released its annual list of potentially dangerous toys.

The “10 Worst Toys” list released Monday by World Against Toys Causing Harm includes cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed.

The group said that with parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2020 Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, said the list is needlessly alarmist.

