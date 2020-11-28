Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

President Bill Clinton, left, speaks with Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh during a forum on the final day of the annual gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative America in Denver on June 25, 2014.

LAS VEGAS — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. He was 46.

DTP Companies, which he founded, said in a statement that Hsieh was with family when he died Friday. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio told KLAS-TV Hsieh died in Connecticut.

A lawyer for Hsieh told several news outlets that Hsieh had been injured in a house fire.

Hsieh had retired from Zappos this year after 20 years leading the company. He also worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.

Zappos shared a tribute on social media, calling Hsieh “a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being.”

