Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

LAS VEGAS — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. He was 46.
DTP Companies, which he founded, said in a statement that Hsieh was with family when he died Friday. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio told KLAS-TV Hsieh died in Connecticut.
A lawyer for Hsieh told several news outlets that Hsieh had been injured in a house fire.
Hsieh had retired from Zappos this year after 20 years leading the company. He also worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.
Zappos shared a tribute on social media, calling Hsieh “a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being.”