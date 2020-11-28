Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bill Clinton, Tony Hsieh

President Bill Clinton, left, speaks with Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh during a forum on the final day of the annual gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative America in Denver on June 25, 2014.

LAS VEGAS — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. He was 46.

DTP Companies, which he founded, said in a statement that Hsieh was with family when he died Friday. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio told KLAS-TV Hsieh died in Connecticut.

A lawyer for Hsieh told several news outlets that Hsieh had been injured in a house fire.

Hsieh had retired from Zappos this year after 20 years leading the company. He also worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.

Zappos shared a tribute on social media, calling Hsieh “a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit Freeform series, stand-up comedy

'Real World' reunited: Kevin Powell talks new Paramount+ series

Jon Batiste talks new album, Golden Globe win

Watch with Dan: March docs include 'The Speed Cubers,' 'The Social Dilemma,' and 'Long Shot'

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ