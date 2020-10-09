Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the U.N.’s World Food Program

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, the U.N. World Food Program’s logo at the agency’s headquarters in New York. The World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OSLO — The head of the U.N. World Food Program, David Beasley, has told The Associated Press that he was left speechless by the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to his organization.

Beasley, speaking from Niger, said he was “just so shocked and surprised.”

WFP was honored for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

The announcement was made Friday in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for arguably the world’s most prestigious prize.

The prize comes with a $1.1 million cash award and a gold medal.