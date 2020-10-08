The tutu girls: group of young cancer survivors reunites

In this photo provided by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, security guard David Dean dances with McKinley Moore, Avalynn Luciano, Lauren Glynn and Chloe Grimes at the hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018. The girls, who were diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and became fast friends while undergoing treatment, reunite every year. (Allyn DiVito/John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital via AP)

Four young cancer survivors who met while in treatment in Florida didn’t let the pandemic keep them from their annual reunion.

Known as the tutu girls for their matching outfits, the 6- and 7-year-olds held their meetup on Zoom instead. They shared how many baby teeth they had lost, and how much they missed each other.

The four met at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg in 2016. In the hospital, they sang and played ring-around-the-rosy, keeping each other company during brutal cancer treatments.

One of the moms got the idea for tutus in photos to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and a tradition was born.

