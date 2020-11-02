‘Talk’ host Eve says she’s leaving show to focus on family

FILE – Eve poses at the 13th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on Feb. 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor, singer and host of “The Talk” said she’s leaving the show in December to focus on expanding her family. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES— There’s change ahead for daytime TV’s “The Talk.”

Eve, a co-host for four seasons, says she’ll leave at the end of December. The actor and singer said she wants to focus on expanding her family. Eve has been hosting “The Talk” from London, where her husband lives, since the show’s current season began in September.

Eve said further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she calls a difficult decision to leave “The Talk.”

CBS said the door is open to Eve’s return as a guest co-host or guest.

No replacement was announced for Eve, who had joined the show after Aisha Tyler exited.

