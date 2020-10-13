Suspect in custody for alleged execution-style murders of boy, woman in Michigan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WARREN, Mich. – A suspect is in custody for the execution-style murders of three people in Michigan, including a 6-year-old boy, his father and the dad’s fiancée.

Last Friday, a person of interest in the heinous murder of the child and 28-year-old woman was being questioned by officers, according to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Warren police say they will present their case to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday morning.

According to Dwyer, officers did a wellness check at an Otis Avenue home in Warren around 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. The front door was open, but there was no sign of a forced entry.

That’s when police discovered the bodies of the boy and woman, both fatally shot execution-style in the basement, Dwyer said.

Warren police are working with Detroit police after it was confirmed the 6-year-old victim was the son of a 31-year-old man whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle on Detroit’s east side. The 28-year-old woman is the girlfriend, police confirmed.

According to Detroit Major Crimes Commander Eric Decker, officers responded to the vehicle fire report around 2 a.m. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was a rental car, which was then used to identify the 31-year-old victim and trace his connection to the home in Warren.

The man’s initial cause of death was from a gunshot wound. The vehicle was burned after the shooting.

Dwyer said the department has secured video from around the Otis Avenue neighborhood, which will be later released. Authorities have also executed a search warrant on the home and have recovered evidence to test for possible suspect identification.

Federal agents are being asked to join the investigation as Warren police anticipate seeking the death penalty in the case.

“When you murder an innocent 6-year-old baby, you deserve the death penalty.” Dwyer said. “It was a terrible, terrible scene. Very difficult for the officers who had to process the scene.”

Right now, police say it is possible the victims knew the suspect(s), and there is a possibility the motive may be narcotics related.

“Let’s bring justice to the family,” Dwyer said.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.

