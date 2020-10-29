Supreme Court weighing in on mail-in voting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Supreme Court released a flurry of decisions related to mail in voting in key swing states, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

In each of the cases, Republicans tried to stop the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day. Democrats have been pushing for more time because polling shows their supporters are more inclined to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court began the week by deciding all mail in ballots in Wisconsin must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. It denied a request by Democrats granted by a lower court to extend the deadline for properly postmarked ballots by six days.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote an opinion in the case that has already been picked apart by legal scholars as flawed and even political. He seemed in his writing at times to echo President Trump’s call for Election Night results even if votes remained uncounted.

“It would be very nice if we had a winner on Nov. 3, instead of counting for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that’s by our laws,” President Trump said Tuesday.

The President is wrong on the law, and election night results are an invention of television. In most states, the full count always takes longer.

In Pennsylvania and North Carolina, the Supreme Court allowed extra time for ballots to come in. Pennsylvania will be allowed to count mail in ballots received until Nov. 6. North Carolina will be allowed to count mail in ballots received until Nov. 12.

However, in the Pennsylvania and North Carolina cases conservative justices seemed to leave the door open to revisiting the decisions after Election Day if counting is taking a while.

President Trump’s newly seated Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not weigh in on these decisions. But she solidifies that conservative majority on the court.

She also joins Justice Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts as a fellow member of the President George W. Bush legal team which stopped the counting in Florida in 2000.