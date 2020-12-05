Supreme Court to decide whether Nazi art case stays in U.S.

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Supreme Court Nazi Art

Jed Leiber shows a photo of his grandfather Saemy Rosenberg as a cavalry officer with the German army during WWI at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

LOS ANGELES — Jed Leiber was an adult before he learned that his family was once part-owner of a collection of centuries-old religious artworks now said to be worth at least $250 million.

His mother told him in the 1990s that his grandfather was one of a group of German art dealers who purchased a collection called the Guelph Treasure in 1929. She said the group was later forced to sell the works to the Nazis.

That conversation set Leiber on a decadeslong mission to reclaim some 40 pieces of the Guelph Treasure on display in a Berlin museum.

It’s a pursuit that’s now landed him at the Supreme Court, in a case to be argued Monday.

