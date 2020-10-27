Supreme Court ruling spurs Wisconsin to get early votes in

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MADISON, Wis. — With just a week to go until Election Day and 320,000 outstanding absentee ballots in hotly contested battleground Wisconsin, the push is on to get all ballots returned.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to extend the deadline for mailed-in votes to be received and counted in Wisconsin, meaning all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The court refused to extend the counting period by six days, as Democrats had wanted and a lower court judge had agreed to do.

With the rules now set, both Republicans and Democrats said Tuesday that they were focused on making sure their voters got their ballots in on time.