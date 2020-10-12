Stocks are soaring, and most Black people are missing out

Banking executive Bob Marshall, an active stock investor, poses for a photo at his home in Ashburn, Virginia on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

NEW YORK — Nearly half of all households in the United States don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other racial-minority households.

That includes many who could afford to invest in stocks but don’t.

Whether because of fear of losses or never learning about investing while growing up, researchers say Black households are much less likely to own stocks than White households of similar wealth.

That means they’ve missed out on not only the stock market’s snap back to record heights in recent months but also its tripling over the last decade.

And it’s helping to further the nation’s wealth divide.

FDuckett/AP Chart shows the share of households that own stock by race and ethnicity.