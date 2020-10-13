Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be unveiled in Brooklyn next year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A bronze statue of the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled in Brooklyn next year.

According to a press release, the statue will permanently reside at the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn and unveiled on March 15, which would have been the late justice’s 88th birthday.

“In her lifetime, Justice Ginsburg championed countless crucial causes. This statue is just a small reminder that we all need to set the highest possible standards for ourselves and society,” Chris Conlon, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Acadia Realty, said in the release. “From the people who work here, to the diverse shoppers and shopping at City Point, everyone feels welcome, equal, and respected. We are honored to have this great statue grace our property, and to bring Justice Ginsburg’s ‘path marking’ spirit back to Brooklyn to inspire us for generations.”

Artist duo Gillie and Marc design the statue as part of their “Statues for Equality” series, which have already installed 10 sculptures of women around New York City. Ginsburg’s figure is the eleventh in their series.

“We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality,” the artist duo said. “The final statue, which she endorsed, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner.” The artists continue, “With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights.”