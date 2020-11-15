SpaceX aims for night crew launch, Musk sidelined by virus

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is aiming for a night launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, although the prospects of good weather are just 50-50.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected Sunday at the Florida launch site, but SpaceX chief Elon Musk is sidelined. Musk says he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19.

His company’s Falcon rocket is poised to blast off after sunset from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese.

It will be only the second time in nearly a decade that astronauts rocket into orbit from the U.S., following a test flight with two pilots.

