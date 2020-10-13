Some Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled due to potential bacteria contamination

Kimberly-Clark has recalled some Cottonelle flushable wipes due to potential bacteria contamination that could lead to an infection. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kimberly-Clark has recalled some Cottonelle flushable wipes due to potential bacteria contamination that could lead to an infection.

According to the recall notice, Kimberly-Clark voluntarily recalled select packages of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes that were manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14 and sold in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

To see if your wipes have been affected, the company provided a lot number checker on its website.

“Some of the affected products could contain the bacterium, Pluralibacter gergoviae, which is a cause of infection in humans, can be an opportunistic pathogen, and is part of the normal intestinal flora,” Kimberly-Clark stated in the notice. “At this time, there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.”

The company said they had had a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection.