Soldier surprises mom in Florida just in time for Christmas

A sergeant with the St. Petersburg Police Department was reunited with her soldier son just in time for Christmas, according to the police department.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida mom received a holiday surprise that brought her to tears.

Sgt. Church was prepared to spend Christmas without her soldier son, who wasn’t expected to return home until January, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Church hadn’t seen her son since he left for basic training in July. She was unable to attend his swearing-in ceremony and graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And after he finished basic training, he stayed longer to complete specialized training, according to the SPPD.

But with the help of Church’s family and SPPD lieutenants, he showed up to surprise his mom just in time for the holidays.

The St. Petersburg Police Department shared the special reunion on Christmas Day.

