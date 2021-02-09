‘Smoke out’ during Capitol riot leads to Long Island man’s arrest

Greg Rubenacker capitol riot long island

Greg Rubenacker, of Farmingdale, New York is accused of taking part in the insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The FBI arrested a Long Island man who celebrated the storming of the U.S. Capitol by smoking a joint in the building’s rotunda, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Greg Rubenacker, of Farmindale, faces disorderly conduct and other charges.

He’s among scores of supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been arrested after the Jan. 6 riot, including many who chronicled their exploits on social media.

Rubenacker posted videos of himself storming the Capitol and smoking inside the rotunda, prosecutors said.

A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

Rubenacker’s arrest was executed on the first day of the Senate’s impeachment trial against Trump over the Capitol riot. The former president is charged with one count of inciting an insurrection.

