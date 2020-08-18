Small plane crashes into CT home; no serious injuries reported: police

GROTON, Conn. — Connecticut authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed into a home in a small town near New London late Monday night.
According to local police, multiple calls came in around 10:40 p.m. reporting that a small aircraft had struck an occupied residence on Ring Drive in the town of Groton.
Officials said there had been no reports of fatalities or life-threatening injuries, either on the ground or with the crew of the plane.
The FAA said the aircraft was a Piper PA-34 Seneca, a small, twin-engine plane primarily used for personal and business flying.
Authorities said the plane’s two occupants were able to self-extricate from the aircraft and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in New London.
There was no fire as a result of the crash, either, according to police.
Area homes were evacuated Monday night, however, as a precautionary measure while fire crews and EMS worked on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and as of around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Groton Police Department urged residents to avoid the area.
The FAA said it will investigate and that the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.