Small NY hamlet named Swastika keeps name, despite complaint

by: Associated Press

SwastikaNY

The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime. (Google Maps)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SWASTIKA, N.Y.— The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.

The unincorporated crossroads in the Adirondack Mountain town of Black Brook has been known as Swastika for more than a century.

Town council members considered a name change after a visitor from New York City suggested it was offensive. Council members unanimously nixed a name change Sept. 14.

Town leaders say the swastika is an ancient symbol and that the local name has nothing to do with Nazis.

